Who handpicked main star of Legally Blonde prequel Elle?

Elle, a prequel to the hit franchise Legally Blonde, has finally allowed viewers to immerse themselves in its worldview.



Though Reese Witherspoon, who has been a mainstay of the film series, did not star in the new series.

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Yet, she played an oversized role in the making of the show.

Not only did she serve as executive producer on the show, but she also cast Elle's lead star, Lexi Minetree, in the iconic Elle Woods role she once played.

Carolina Dries, who served as co-showrunner, told People that her role was impossible to miss.

"She wasn't in the weeds with us that much with the story,” she shared.

“She read the outline for season 1 and came in and asked questions about it.”

"And then she would just throw out these nuggets of gold about her experience, or she'd be like, 'What about this or this?' And you're just like, Yes, please!'"

Elle, the series, offered a high-school experience in the 1990s, and Witherspoon was crucial in stitching the story, said Dries.

Given her heavy involvement, Witherspoon, however, let the writers drive the creative process.

Dries shared that she and the writers "cherished the ideas Witherspoon had, and it was our job to sort of expand on that.”

In addition, the showrunner also added that the actress "kept a really respectful distance and just let us do what we wanted to do."

Elle, the prequel of Legally Blonde, is streaming on Prime Video.