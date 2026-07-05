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Taylor Swift fans get sweet surprise outside Madison Square Garden after wedding

Swift and Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square on July 3 in front of around 1,000 guests and a star-studded ceremony

By Ruqia Shahid
Published July 05, 2026
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Taylor Swift fans get sweet surprise outside Madison Square Garden after wedding
Taylor Swift fans get sweet surprise outside Madison Square Garden after wedding

Tylor Swift fans assembled outside Madison Square Garden after the singer’s wedding to Travis Kelce went wild after a mystery pastry, handed out from a bakery van, was largely believed to have come from the wedding reception.

Meanwhile, a viral video has been gaining traction when fans surround a white man marked “ SP Bakery Distributors Inc” shortly after Swift and Kelce’s wedding celebrations.

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The footage showed spectators attempting to determine whether the van had catered with one person asking the driver, “ How was it? Good?”.

Some seemed to be jokingly trying to identify the desert at the reception.

On social platform X, netizens shared intriguing comments with one user writing, “ I don’t agree with the “fans” who waited outside the venue. My intention of posting this tweet was to showcase Taylor's generosity because despite the fact she wanted a private wedding, she still made sure she could do a little something special for the fans.”

The second remarked, “ Looks like he's enjoying a moldy kitchen sponge.”

The pastry appeared to be made of laminated dough with a possible fruit filling. Nonetheless, the event’s lively moments sparked widespread discussion across social media with many fans welcoming the prospect that the desert had been part of the celebrations.

Ruqia Shahid
Ruqia Shahid is a reporter specialising in science, focusing on discoveries, research developments, and technological advancements. She translates complex scientific concepts into clear, engaging stories, helping readers understand the latest innovations and their real-world impact through accurate, accessible, and insight-driven reporting.
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