Taylor Swift fans get sweet surprise outside Madison Square Garden after wedding
Swift and Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square on July 3 in front of around 1,000 guests and a star-studded ceremony
Tylor Swift fans assembled outside Madison Square Garden after the singer’s wedding to Travis Kelce went wild after a mystery pastry, handed out from a bakery van, was largely believed to have come from the wedding reception.
Meanwhile, a viral video has been gaining traction when fans surround a white man marked “ SP Bakery Distributors Inc” shortly after Swift and Kelce’s wedding celebrations.
The footage showed spectators attempting to determine whether the van had catered with one person asking the driver, “ How was it? Good?”.
Some seemed to be jokingly trying to identify the desert at the reception.
On social platform X, netizens shared intriguing comments with one user writing, “ I don’t agree with the “fans” who waited outside the venue. My intention of posting this tweet was to showcase Taylor's generosity because despite the fact she wanted a private wedding, she still made sure she could do a little something special for the fans.”
The second remarked, “ Looks like he's enjoying a moldy kitchen sponge.”
The pastry appeared to be made of laminated dough with a possible fruit filling. Nonetheless, the event’s lively moments sparked widespread discussion across social media with many fans welcoming the prospect that the desert had been part of the celebrations.
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