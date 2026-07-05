Oasis shock fans with glimpse of never-before-seen rock documentary

Oasis have just released the first glimpse of their highly anticipated rock doc, titled, Don't Look Back in Anger.

A year after the band reunited to kick off their world tour, fans can see their first performance together in 16 years on the big screen.

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On Saturday, Disney released the teaser for Don't Look Back in Anger, a documentary that follows brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher's reunion for last year's Oasis Live '25 sold-out world tour.

"I just don't see myself onstage with Liam," Noel is heard to say in the clip's voiceover. "I just don't see it."

Written, directed and produced by BAFTA and Oscar nominee Steven Knight of Peaky Binders fame, the documentary is presented by Disney+, featuring unprecedented access with rehearsal, backstage and onstage footage, as well as Noel and Liam's first joint interviews in many years.

Fans reacted to the documentary trailer with praise and even demanded to see more of what has been shot.

“Whatever happens in the future we had Live 25, not just the greatest comeback ever, but the best tour ever, it was BIBLICAL and will never be topped,” one fan commented.

A second demanded, “IS THAT IT?! Am I happy with that? No I'm not. I WANT MORE.”

"The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation," Knight shared.

"Don't Look Back In Anger is not only your ticket to the show, it's a backstage pass and a seat at the table when Liam and Noel sit down together for the first time in 15 years and tell it how it is and how it was."

Oasis played 17 gigs last year, beginning in Cardiff in July and concluded it on November 23 at Estádio do Morumbi in São Paulo, Brazil.