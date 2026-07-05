Ozzy Osbourne’s widow, Sharon breaks hearts with emotional anniversary message for late husband

Sharon Osbourne is celebrating her wedding anniversary for the first time without her beloved husband Ozzy Osbourne.

The American TV personality and businesswoman took to her Instagram account on Saturday to mark what would have been her and the Blacksbath's 46th wedding anniversary.

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She penned down a touching tribute to the late rock legend, writing, “Today would have been our 46th wedding anniversary.

"Instead, it is a celebration of a love that even death could not diminish.

"I miss your hand in mine, but I carry your love with me every step of the way."

She concluded the post writing, "Forever my husband. Forever my heart.”

Sharon also posted a heart wrenching photo of her and Ozzy holding each other's hands.

It is pertinent to mention that Ozzy passed away on July 22, 2025 at the age of 76 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Sharon and Ozzy's daughter Kelly Osbourne also wrote a touching note to her mother on her parents’ first wedding anniversary since Ozzy's death.

She took to her social media after visiting Ozzy's grave and called her grieving mother's love story with her late father as one “even heaven could never end.”

Kelly penned, "My Dearest Mummy, today feels different. A day that was once filled with celebration now carries a quiet ache.

“This is your first wedding anniversary without Daddy by your side, and I can only imagine how heavy your heart must feel. There are some dates that remind us just how deeply we have loved and today is one of them.”

She went on to say, “I hope you know that love like yours doesn't end when a life does. It changes shape. It becomes the warmth of the sun on your face when you need comfort, the memories that make you smile through tears, the quiet moments when you somehow know he's near. Daddy may no longer walk beside you, but he will never stop walking with you.”

The doting daughter further reminded her mother that as she will "walk through every first, every anniversary, every birthday, every Christmas and every milestone that now feels different without Daddy," her kids and family "are here" for her.

Kelly concluded her post, writing, “Happy Anniversary to a love story that even heaven could never end."