Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Paul McCartney's special performance revealed

Among the A-listers who reportedly performed at the highly anticipated wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce was Paul McCartney, who rocked the stage by performing Beatles' hit song.

The pop star and the NFL player tied the knot in a tightly guarded ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 3 and they had a reception at the same venue on July 4, attended by the stars' A-lister pals.

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Though the details of the wedding are being kept under wraps, a source revealed to People that the legendary singer serenaded the newlyweds with his 1963 hit I Want to Hold Your Hand.

Moreover, Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw also reportedly performed at the star-studded ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention that Taylor and Paul have had a friendly bond for years and once appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

The Life of a Showgirl artist and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reportedly invited 1,000 guests to their 4th of July reception.

The pair also arranged an intimate rehearsal dinner with around 100 close family and friends a day before their union at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3.

After Travis and Taylor tied the knot, it was announced via a signboard outside the venue with a text over a pink background, reading, “JUST&T MARRIED."

After the ceremony, a statement released by Taylor's publicist revealed a few details of the newly minted bride's wedding look.

The statement read, “The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom.

“This is the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity.

Despite the ceremony taking place two days ago, no further details of the event have been officially shared, nor have Travis and Taylor posted about their wedding on their socials.