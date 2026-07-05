Blake Shelton reveals why marriage to Gwen Stefani keeps getting better

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still going strong as they mark their relationship milestone.

On July 3, the happily wedded couple took to their Instagram account to celebrate their five years of togetherness, along with heartfelt throwback snaps from their nuptials.

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Stefani, 56, penned, "5 years married to my forever @blakeshelton gx."

The first slide of the carousel featured Shelton and Stefani holding hands during their vow ceremony. Stefani can be seen donning her off-shoulder white wedding dress with a veil over her head while Shelton was dressed in a black tuxedo.

Other slides showed photos of Stefani walking down the aisle, their wedding bands, Shelton hugging Stefani from her back as they stood at the edge of a hill and many more.

Shelton, 50, also posted a sweet note along with the same photos from their big day which took place at his ranch in Tishomingo.

The country singer penned, "5 years and every day is better than the last... I love you @gwenstefani SHELTON!!!! Happy anniversary my pretty girl!!!!"

The doting wife reacted in the comment section with a joint hands emoji and expressed her love for Shelton, writing, "love u!!"

Shelton and Stefani, who first met at the set of The Voice as coaches, recently celebrated 10 years together.

Stefani told People back in May, gushing over their relationship, "It honestly does [feel like time is flying by]. Some of the things that we talk about, we're to the point in our relationship that it's like, 'Oh, remember what happened...' and you realize, 'Oh my God, that was eight years ago!' It's like, how did this happen so quickly?"

The couple recently joined forces in a song, featured in Shelton's new album, For Recreational Use Only.

It is pertinent to mention that Stefani is also mom to three sons, Zuma, 17, Kingston, 20, and Apollo, 12, whom she welcomed with ex husband Gavin Rossdale.