Taylor Swift wedding: Why Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle made the guest list

Among many high-profile guests to attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was Abby Wambach, a former American professional soccer player.

Wambach and her wife author Glennon Doyle were invited to the wedding because she has a longstanding connection to Swift.

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Abby Wambac and the US Women’s National Team appeared on stage during Swift’s 1989 Tour Notably, Taylor Swift has cited Doyle’s book “Untamed” as an inspiration for some of her work.

Pop music megastar Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce are married, the singer's publicist announced on Friday as guests attended a star-studded celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York that capped a three-year love story.

"JUST&T MARRIED!" flashed on giant screens on the exterior of the Manhattan sports arena. Swift's publicist confirmed via email that the Grammy-winning musician had wed the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Comedian ‌Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, said the publicist's statement under the headline "Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Married!" The statement described Sandler as a friend of the couple.