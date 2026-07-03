Zendaya makes surprising confession about husband Tom Holland

Zendaya has expressed her admiration for husband Tom Holland.

As the couple prepares to reunite on screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the actress praised Holland's unwavering dedication to bring Peter Parker to life.

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In a video released by Sony Pictures, Zendaya shared, "It definitely wouldn't be the movie that it is without Tom Holland, not just because he's Spider-Man, but because of all the work that he's doing behind the camera."

She went on to add, "He cares so much about the character. He cares so much about the people who relate and connect to the character, and wants to do justice to Peter Parker’s story and what he means to so many people."

Zendaya shared that "nothing gets past" Holland, who has played the superhero since 2016, during production.

She added, "He really is so committed and so thoughtful about every aspect of Spider-Man, but Peter Parker too."

Zendaya and Tom Holland first met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 before confirming their romance in 2021.

They announced their engagement in 2025, and Holland recently confirmed they had quietly married after joking about AI-generated wedding photos that fooled his grandmother into believing she had missed the ceremony.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks the couple's fourth Marvel film together as Peter Parker and MJ.