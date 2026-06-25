Meghan Markle draws fire over Invictus Games outfit auction

Meghan Markle has once again mired in controversy surrounding her involvement in the fashion app OneOff.

The Duchess of Sussex is facing criticism for “exploiting a charitable event” specifically the Invictus Games by allowing the AI fashion platform OneOff to sell outfits she wore during those events.

Advertisement

Talking about the business arrangement, Meghan is both an investor and participant in the OneOff as she receives 10-15 percent commission on items that are sold through her range on the platform.

The recent criticism stems from the inclusion of her outfits worn at the Invictus Games, a charity event organized for wounded veterans and founded by Prince Harry in 2014.

According to the critics, the inclusion tends to blur the line between charitable work and personal profits. "The Palace will not be surprised by Meghan commercialising anything," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News.

"Invictus is Harry’s creation, so she feels entitled to do this," Mr Fitzwilliams added.

"However, this has led to criticism of her exploiting a charity event, which was totally avoidable, reinforcing her image as ruthless.”

Even some social media users have not spared her, accusing her of "making a dollar on the back of those veterans.” This is not the first criticism of its type.

The Duchess previously faced backlash for listing items on the app shortly after wearing them during a tour of Australia, where she and Prince Harry visited survivors of a terror attack.

Following the criticism over the use of photos from the Australia tour, the app reportedly swapped the image of Meghan featuring her husband and the site of attack with one of her alone arriving in a vehicle.

The backlash comes as Meghan and Harry plan to visit the UK with their children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, for the first time in July 2026 in over four years. The visit would be associated with Invictus Games promotion, which is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.