Taylor Swift earns heartfelt praise from future father-in-law as wedding countdown begins

Travis Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce, is all set to attend his and Taylor Swift's wedding as the nuptial preparations have entered their final stretch.

​The father of NFL stars Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce opened up about the most anticipated wedding of the year and gave a sweet note to Travis' fiance, while speaking to Fox 29 at a fundraising event in Sea City Isle, N.J., on June 24.

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The proud dad admitted that he is "super excited" for his youngest son's upcoming big day.

Ed gushed, “I am super excited."

​He also expressed his love for his future daughter-in-law, noting, “She is a sweetheart. That is truly the girl next door."

​Fans have been waiting for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding since they announced it in August 2025.

​The highly anticipated ceremony is said to be taking place in the first week of July 2026.

​This came a day after the co-founder of Travis' annual Tight End University (TEU) summer camp, George Kittle, confirmed that Travis and Taylor's wedding preparations were in the final stretch after he was stunned by the pop star's surprise appearance at the three-day summit.

"She's just such an awesome person to give us her time this close to their wedding. So we're just so thankful that they're here," he told People.

​However, the exact date of Travis and Taylor's big day is not revealed yet. The NFL player continued, "She's just hanging out, talking to my mom. Thanks mom. Shoutout Taylor for talking to my mom again. But she's just so kind, and it's awesome to have her around."