King Harris arrested wearing Pikachu onesie

King Harris, the 21-year-old son of rappers T.I. and Tiny Harris was arrested on Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Harris was arrested following a traffic stop that quickly escalated. As per the police, he pulled over around 1 a.m. on April 13 for driving 60mph in a 45mph zone.

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During the stop, officers reportedly spotted a firearm inside the vehicle and instructed him to exit the car.

Authorities claim that Harris refused to comply, leading to his arrest on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement.

Furthermore, search uncovered a vape pen containing THC, resulting in a felony drug possession charge.

Notably, he was also sighted for speeding plus seatbelt violation.

On the other hand, the arrest of King Harris gained attention due to his attire. Harris was wearing a Pikachu onesie at the time and remained in the costume during booking.

Moreover, King Harris posted about the incident on Instagram, joking about the situation with the captions like "Welp guess you can say they caught da Pikachu wit a master ball."