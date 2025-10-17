Taylor Swift sends fans in frenzy over historical Easter Egg

Taylor Swift sparks new buzz around new music video

Taylor Swift has revived an interest in history among fans because of an Easter Egg in her recently released music video.

The 35-year-old pop superstar was inspired for The Fate of Ophelia music video by the iconic Ophelia painting from the 1900s, and she spoke about it in her interviews.

Soon after Swift explained that the painting about the Shakespearean character, painted by Friederich Heyser, and how it resonated with her, Swifties started rushing to the German museum, Hessische Landesmuseum.

The beginning of her music video recreates the painting of Ophelia lying over a water body with flowers all around her, as Swift takes on the role and lies among flowers in a white dress.

The museum has had almost 500 visitors to see that particular painting, a spokesperson for the museum, Susanne Hirschmann, told The Guardian.

She continued, “We are having an absolute Ophelia run at the moment and are quite surprised and happy about it,” adding that, “It’s been a shock, to be honest. We have a colleague who has a friend who is a Swift fan and she noticed the video’s opening scene had a similarity [with the Heyser painting] and we thought, wow, what a coincidence – that’s exciting.”

The museum is now waiting for its special visitor, Swift herself, whom they are trying to reach out to.