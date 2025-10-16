D'Angelo's daughter Imani Archer breaks silence after his death

Imani Archer says she's in 'absolute disbelief and shock' over D'Angelo's death

Imani Archer is mourning the loss of her father, R&B icon D’Angelo, with a heartbreaking tribute following his death.

The Grammy-winning artist, born Michael Eugene Archer, died on Tuesday, October 14, at the age of 51 after a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

A day after his passing, Archer took to Instagram to share an emotional letter honouring her father.

“Dear daddy, there are no words to describe this immeasurable loss,” she wrote. “I’m in absolute disbelief and shock. You were my biggest hype man, my protector, my biggest musical inspiration, the kindest and most selfless man and the best father anyone could’ve ever had.”

The musician’s only daughter — who has stepped into her own as a musician — remembered her father’s unwavering strength, writing that “till the very end,” he continued to protect her from “anything that would scare or hurt me.”

“You’re a one of a kind soul, and I’m so grateful you chose me to be your daughter,” Archer added. “I’m not sure how I’ll be able to live on without you… Everything I do will always be for you.”

She ended her message with two powerful words: “f*** cancer.”

In a statement to Variety, D’Angelo’s family said “the shining star of our family has dimmed his light,” adding that they are “eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind.”