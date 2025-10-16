John Mayer jealous of ex Katy Perry's rumoured romance with Justin Trudeau?

John Mayer sparks romance rumours with Kat Stickler

John Mayer has had a star-studded relationship history.

The 48-year-old has never been married to anyone, however, he wishes to tie the knot one day.

He had been known for dating high-profile female celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jessica Simpson.

The American singer and guitarist has been lately sparking relationship rumours with influencer, Kat Stickler.

The musician seems to have moved on from his past relationship as he has reportedly gone on two dates over the weekend and their romance is seemingly going strong.

According to sources, the couple was spotted at a private members’ club in New York City and their intimate date clearly gave off first or second date vibes.

An insider revealed, “He ordered a Coke Zero. They sat on the same side of the booth. They were very touchy.”

As per the reports of Mandatory, John was the first person to approach Kat as he continuously kept on pursuing her actively.

“He has been actively pursuing her, inviting her places and texting her often,” claimed source.

John Mayer Jealous of Katy Perry's new romance?

Prior to this, Mayer dated Perry from 2012 to 2014. Ten years after splitting, the two were spotted having a friendly chat at Sabrina Carpenter's Short n’ Sweet Tour gig in Los Angeles in 2024 indicating that there is no bad blood among them.

Therefore, internet has been going crazy as people are debating that John ignited new romance rumours at the same time when Katy seemingly confirmed relationship with Justin Trudeau wondering if he is resentful of her new love interest.

One of the social media users wrote on X, “John Mayer was trying to get Katy Perry back for months, now it gets reported that he has a new gf 10 years younger than her just days after her and Justin Trudeau are official.”

“I see you Johnny boy, and I think you're better off.”