Hailey Bieber shares her financial plans after $1 billion Rhode sale

Hailey Bieber has recently opened up about her future plans from $1 billion fortune she made from Rhode Skin sale.

The American model and entrepreneur revealed to WSJ. Magazine for the Innovators issue that most of it is going to her one-year-old son Jack Blues, who she shares with husband Justin Bieber.

“I want to preserve that for my son's future,” said the 28-year-old.

Rhode founder explained, “It's an amount of money that I have not dealt with before, so I just want to be smart with it.”

Hailey told the outlet, “I would like to invest it wisely.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the entrepreneur admitted she “tests” Rhode products on her singer husband.

“I test them on my husband; I test them on my friends. I'm product-obsessed,” mentioned Hailey.

When asked about her decision to launch her own beauty brand, the model pointed out, “I had lent my name enough times to see how it benefited that company. I knew for a fact that if I'm doing this, I have to be the majority owner.”

Meanwhile, the model explained why she doesn't show Jack Blue's face on social media.

“Until your child can understand it and it's possible to have conversation around it, I have no interest in putting him out there in any way,” stated Justin’s wife.