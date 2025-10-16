Robert Irwin leaves ‘no dry eyes’ at 'DWTS' with heartbreaking performance

Robert Irwin gets praised for his upbringing following his latest 'DWTS' performance

Robert Irwin gave an absolute tear-jerking performance in the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars.

The special and emotional act was dedicated to his mother Terri Irwin, who raised him as a single parent since the age of two after Steve Irwin passed away in a stingray accident.

The 21-year-old shared a video on social media in which he can be seen turning into a motivational speaker and expressing the love and respect he has for his mother.

He noted that his performance was for all those mothers who don’t get the kind of recognition they all deserve.

“This is for the single parents out there who work so hard every day to put one foot in front of the other. It’s for anyone who’s lost someone who feels lost. Keep going.”

He encouraged everyone sitting around him during the show, “if you can, go call your mom and tell her that you love her.”

Robert’s emotional speech left no crumbs and brought each and every single person sitting in the room to tears.

Fans have been going crazy and is appreciating the kind of upbringing he has received.

“He is gonna be the best husband/dad someday! He is gonna make someone very happy”, praised a fan.

While appreciating Irwin’s performance, another tearful fan penned, “This broke me and everyone else watching."

"Body wracking, heart wrenching tears for you and your mama over your family’s loss and the legacy you all carry for your dad. What a beautiful tribute to your mother and all mothers.”