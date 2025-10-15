Britney Spears’ ex-husband reacts to Kevin Federline’s raw memoir

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander sends strong message to Kevin Federline

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, has seemingly pulled the curtain on his relationship with the pop star and claims to tell his side of the story that Spears told in her memoir.

The 43-year-old pop icon’s ex-husband, Jason Alexander, slammed Federline for the upcoming book, arguing that he does not get to portray himself as the victim in this situation.

Alexander, Spears’ first husband and also her childhood friend, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 14, and criticised the Toxic singer’s second husband, 47, in a lengthy mocking statement.

“Kevin, You Don’t Get to Rewrite the Story Without Owning Your Role. Surprise, surprise, it leans heavy on painting Britney in a bad light. As someone who’s known Britney most of her life — not just as her first husband, but as a friend who’s seen what she’s gone through — I can’t stay silent. Kevin, you don’t get to tell half the story. Not when you were in the middle of it,” Alexander began in the caption alongside a meme.

Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 hours back in 2004, continued, “That’s not what went down. You were her husband. You were supposed to be her protector. Instead, you were partying right alongside her — the drugs, the alcohol, the chaos … you were there for all of it. You weren’t trying to pull her out — you were feeding off it.”

Federline’s tell-all memoir You Thought You Knew is set to be released on Tuesday, October 21, but it has already caused a stir across social media platforms.