Shailene Woodley reveals how cats help with anxiety during teenage years

Shailene Woodley has recently revealed how her cats help with anxiety during teenage years.

The Divergent actress, who collaborated with Mars and Calm to raise awareness for pet adoption for Global Adoption Weekend, recalled rescuing her first shelter cat in the late 2000s.

Shailene, who is currently a cat mom to two felines, noted that these cats gave her “a sense if knowing that this animal was literally dependent” on her.

“I'd come home from school or needing to study for a hard test, or I was also working full-time on a TV show at that point in my life, knowing that I'd get to come home and lay with her cats took away any teenage angst or anxiety I might've had,” explained the 33-year-old.

The Fault in Our Stars actress shared that this is the “first time” that she’s ever had “sibling pets”.

Shailene told PEOPLE that having these is a “game-changer” for them and “for me” as well.

“When I'm at work, I'm not worrying if one of them is at home alone and lonely and just waiting for me to walk in,” she continued.

The Adrift actress noted, “Knowing they have each other, to entertain and comfort one another, is great.”

“The affection that they share extends into the affection that they share with me, and the affection I share with them. And with them, I feel like anything is possible,” pointed out Shailene.

The Big Littles Lies actress mentioned she doesn’t feel alone, adding, “I don't feel lonely anymore”.

“I feel completely taken care of, and there's nothing to complain about at all in my personal life, because I have this unconditional love and affection from them,” added Shailene.