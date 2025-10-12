Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau seemingly confirm romance with rare PDA

Katy Perry has seemingly confirmed her new romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the two were spotted sharing a passionate kiss aboard her luxury yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

The pop star, 40, and Trudeau, 53, appeared completely at ease as they embraced and kissed on the upper deck of her 24-metre vessel, the Caravelle. Perry wore a sleek black swimsuit, while Trudeau went shirtless, sporting only jeans during their sun-drenched outing.

The surprising pair first ignited romance rumors back in July after they were seen dining intimately at the upscale Le Violon restaurant in Montreal, shortly after Perry began her Lifetime’s world tour.

Although the restaurant’s chef, Danny Smiles, noted there was “no PDA,” the duo gave off romantic energy, reportedly sharing a deep conversation and personally thanking kitchen staff.

Their chemistry also drew attention during a stroll through Mount Royal Park, where Trudeau was seen grinning widely.

An eyewitness to the yacht moment revealed, “She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out. I didn't realise who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm, and I immediately realised it was Justin Trudeau.”

A source close to Perry said, “Katy is very, very interested in him. She says he's a real catch, a high-quality guy… She likes him a lot. He likes her a lot. I'd even say they're enamored.”

The insider added, “They just are so busy and in different cities, so they aren't physically together. But if there’s anyone worth having a long-distance relationship with, it’s him.”

Trudeau separated from his wife Sophie in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage; they share three children. Perry previously split from longtime fiancé Orlando Bloom, with sources citing “tensions” following a trip to space as the cause.