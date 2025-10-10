Hilary Duff drops major update about new music project: Watch

Hilary Duff drops major update about new music project

Hilary Duff has recently shared exciting update about upcoming projects on social media.

In an Instagram video posted by Hilary Duff HQ, the Younger actress dropped special message to her fans that there’s plenty in store when it comes to her music.

“There’s gonna be a lot of announcements coming up,” said the singer and actress.

Therefore, Hilary stated, “I’m really thrilled that you are here… This is a great place for you to get information.

“I can’t wait for you to hear some music soon,” she added.

Interestingly, the post has gained attention from her fans as they expressed their happiness over her comeback.

One wrote, “I cannot put into words how excited and happy I am!”

Another remarked, “I’ve been here for 22 years… Please go on tour. The kids are old enough to watch each other.”

Some follower noticed the spark in Hilary’s eyes and said, “The happiness in your eyes while saying ‘new music’ we missed u so much.”

“I’ve been here since Most Wanted. Can’t wait for the next chapter!” added one follower.

The former Disney star has been on hiatus since her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out.

Earlier in 2023, Hilary opened up that she took break from music to prioritise her acting projects and motherhood.

“I feel like I got a little taste of it again and it got me excited,” she told Access Hollywood.

Meanwhile, she said, “It’s just a balancing act of trying to have two careers that take up a lot of my time. And also, being a mom — the most important one for me.”