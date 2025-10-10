Taylor Swift surprises fans with real story behind 'Showgirl' song

Taylor Swift revealed the inspiration behind a song that isn’t about Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift found the inspiration for one of the songs on The Life of a Showgirl from a very endearing place.

The 35-year-old pop superstar shared the story behind her track, Elizabeth Taylor, which she wrote literally on the road.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker recorded a video with music streaming site Pandora, in which she revealed how Elizabeth Taylor, the Hollywood legend, inspired her song.

“I think one of the most random places I came up with an idea for a song for this album was the song Elizabeth Taylor,” the Eras Tour performer told the fans.

The 14-time-Grammy winner continued, “My parents sent me this clip of Elizabeth Taylor’s son saying something very flattering that, basically, if there was one person he might compare to his mother in modern day in terms of the personal and the whole chaos going on around us, he said he would say me.”

Swift added that she was “so flattered” by the compliment that the song started writing itself in her mind as she kept gushing about it to her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

“When I read it, I just immediately started talking to Travis about it. I was just going on and on about Elizabeth Taylor, like, talking about all the things about her that I love [and] all the things that made her so glamorous and funny and witty and interesting, and how she kept challenging herself late into her life,” the Lover songstress spoke of her inspiration.

While talking to Kelce, Swift brainstormed the melody in her mind and got out of the car, and “just sang this melody into my phone, got back in the car and that’s ... when that happens.”