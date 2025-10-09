Justin Baldoni hit by new drama as lawyer gets sued

Hollywood lawyer Bryan Freedman found himself in hot water after being sued for malpractice, adding more twists to the It Ends With Us drama surrounding Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

The lawsuit was filed on October 8 in California and accused Freedman of betraying a former client.

Freedman, who is famous for representing big stars once, worked for late writer Travis Flores.

Flores had claimed that Baldoni’s company, Wayfarer Entertainment, copied his script Three Feet Distance to make Five Feet Apart.

The case was later settled, but Freedman switched sides and began representing Baldoni.

Flores’ husband, Clement Souyri, is now suing Freedman, saying the lawyer shared private details and spoke publicly in a way that disrespected Flores after his death.

However, the lawsuit accused Freedman of malpractice, invasion of privacy, and defamation.

Acomplaint was also filed with the state bar in July, which could lead to further trouble for him.

For the unversed, this isn’t Freedman’s first controversy, as earlier this year, he represented Baldoni in a $400 million defamation case against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and The New York Times.

That case was dismissed in June but the fallout from It Ends With Us has continued to grab attention.

Known for his aggressive style, Freedman has represented stars like Vin Diesel and the South Park creators.

But now, this new lawsuit has threatened to damage his reputation in Hollywood. Neither he nor Baldoni has commented on the accusations.