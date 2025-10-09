Dua Lipa, Lionel Richie make fans dance all night long with surprise duet

When Dua Lipa Dances the Night, Lionel Richie takes It All Night Long

On the third night of her multi-show run in Los Angeles as part of her Radical Optimism Tour, the Houdini singer surprised fans with the legendary singer.

The Break My heart hitmaker brought the iconic musician on the Kia Forum stage for an unforgettable duet.

In addition to her high-energy setlist featuring chart-toppers like Training Season, Levitating, Physical, and Dance the Night, the duo delivered an electrifying performance of Richie’s classic All Night Long (All Night).

After sharing the stage with the 30-year-old pop star on Tuesday, October 7, the American Idol judge took to Instagram to reflect on the thrilling night.

"L.A. — Nights [boom emoji]," he captioned a fan-shot video of their performance. "@dualipa and I took it All Night Long, and the crowd was electric. What a fun night! [flash emoji]."

Fans flooded the comments with excitement. One wrote, "The collab we never knew we needed, but now we want a full album."

Another added, "Another legendary performance for the books [red and white heart emoji]."

A longtime Richie fan chimed in, "I was there!! Love both of you, and it was an incredible treat seeing you perform together [girl dancing, mic, boy dancing emoji]. I saw you at the Forum in 1983 on the Penny Lover tour!"

Lipa, who is engaged to Masters of the Air star Callum Turner, has four shows scheduled in Los Angeles in October 2025.

The run began on Saturday, October 4, followed by a second show on Sunday, October 5. After a day off, she returned to the stage for two more performances on Tuesday, October 7, and Wednesday, October 8.