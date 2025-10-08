King Charles clash with ‘men in grey suits’ unearthed after Harry’s remark

Prince Harry’s latest rift with Palace courtiers have raised major concerns about the fate of a reconciliation with King Charles after the meeting last month.

The monarch and the Duke of Sussex had met at Clarence House last month, although trouble began when briefings from royal sources downplayed the significance of the meeting. It sparked an angry outburst from Harry as he accused the “men in grey suits” – a phrase previously used by Princess Diana – to sabotage the relationship with his father.

The ‘men in grey suits’ refer to the “faceless courtiers steer the royal machine away from trouble” and tells royals what they can and cannot do, according to royal author and journalist, Christopher Wilson.

Many experts have slammed Harry was ‘making up’ the claims, although, the veteran journalist pointed out that Harry’s father himself had previously been at odds with the said ‘grey suits’, 50 years ago when he was Prince Charles.

King Charles feud with ‘men in grey suits’

The then-heir to the throne had been witnessing a crisis situation in 1975 as young people in Britain were facing unemployment and inflation. Charles had a “compelling sense” of “something must be done” which led to the idea of creating the Prince’s Trust – which has now been renamed to the King’s trust.

At the time, the trust was meant to be a sliver lining for the struggling people but the Grey Suits were not happy about it.

Charles’s biographer Jonathan Dimbleby had revealed in his book that the Queen’s private secretary Sir Martin Charteris intervened, noting that there “could be a conflict of interest between the brand-new Prince’s Trust and other royal trusts established to do good”.

The “still too young prince” was not being taken “entirely seriously” by the courtiers as Sir Martin ordered Charles’s private secretary, ‘Go steady on the Trust’.

Despite the intervention, Charles remained determined and defied the warnings. The courtiers decided to humour him as he set up his trust and experimental schemes were set up in different parts of the country.

The author said that each case was “being judged on its merits, with no set rules.”

Prince Harry statement on Palace intervention

After it was suggested that the Duke may be able to take a special position – in which he attends public events in UK but not as a working royal – royal insiders began to suggest that meeting was “formal” and that there were no chances of Harry returning.

Sources close to Prince released a scathing statement.

“The relationship between the Duke and His Majesty The King is a matter for the two of them and the two of them only,” the source stated. “The men in grey suits should stay out of it.”