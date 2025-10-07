Nicole Kidman's first post-divorce appearance keep fans buzzing: Look

Nicole Kidman is turning heartbreak into high fashion.

Just one week after filing for divorce from husband Keith Urban, the Oscar-winning actress, 58, made a powerful statement with her first Instagram post — and her signature style — at Paris Fashion Week.

On October 6, the Big Little Lies star shared a slideshow from the Chanel Spring-Summer 2026 show, marking her first public appearance and professional commitment since the split.

She was also revealed as the newest ambassador for the French luxury house.

“Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls. So excited to be a part of it with you @matthieu_blazy,” Kidman captioned the carousel, referencing daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, who accompanied her.

In the post, Kidman stepped out in a chic ensemble — a white button-down shirt, classic blue jeans, black heels, and a burgundy Chanel clutch.

She later added a dramatic burgundy blazer with white-outlined lapels, perfectly complementing her bag. She also debuted fresh bangs, showcasing a new chapter in more ways than one.

The third photo showed Kidman with Australian director Baz Luhrmann, while the fourth captured her seated beside French singer Vanessa Paradis in the front row.

Fans and friends flooded the comments in support. “First she serve the divorce paper and then she served face,” one user wrote.

Debbie Gibson added, “Effortless beauty!!! Keep shining Queen,” while Lindsay Lohan simply shared heart emojis.

Kidman, who filed for divorce on September 30 citing irreconcilable differences, has had a long-standing relationship with Chanel — famously starring in the iconic 2003 Chanel No. 5 ad and recreating the look at the 2023 Met Gala.