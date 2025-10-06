Khloe Kardashian’s honest thoughts about her drastic weight loss

Khloe Kardashian has recently expressed her elation over receiving compliment after losing weight.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “Khloe has struggled so long with her weight and with being called the fat one, so to have people saying she's lost too much weight is a compliment in her eyes, she actually loves it.”

“And she doesn't believe a word of it, she thinks people are just jealous that she's got her dream body,” said an insider.

The source noted that the reality star “feels” confident in her skin and “it’s allowing her to grow in so many other ways”.

“She's expanding her business, she's waking up happy every day, she's loving her life, and her newfound body confidence is a big part of that,” added an insider.

Meanwhile, Khloe lately shut off rumours about using drugs for weight loss.

Another source revealed that the reality star “knows people are accusing her of using drugs to achieve this, but she denies it and says she's done it slow and steady with clean eating and daily workouts”.

“It's been years and years now of working with her trainer to the point where she's absorbed so much,” continued an insider.

The source stated, “Now her sisters and her friends ask her for advice on getting in shape; it's the best feeling.”