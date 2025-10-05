Prince William sends wise message to Prince Harry amid Palace row

Prince William, who is still not speaking to his brother, seemed to have send a pointed message to Prince Harry as he made raw and candid admission about the heavy responsibility he holds.

The Prince of Wales is the next in line to the throne and the royal has already indicated at the major changes he has planned for the monarchy.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex has found himself in a fresh turmoil with the Palace courtiers after coverage of the meeting with King Charles was painted as “formal” and downplayed, leading to an angry outburst from Harry. There were also talks for an agreement between the King and his son about a special role, which was dismissed brutally.

Harry had called out “men in grey suits” to stay out of his efforts to reconcile, suggesting that the aides have been planting stories once again.

Despite his estrangement from Harry, William may have offered some wise words to deal with the situation by focussing on the roles that are important rather than the labels attached to it.

He also hinted that one should be able to own their job rather than let it control them.

The advice came in the rare instance the public witnessed a different facet of William as he appeared in Eugene Levy’s docuseries, The Reluctant Traveller.

At one point, Eugene asks William if he thinks about ascending to the throne and his true feelings on it. William shared that it was not something thinks about first thing waking up in the morning but instead focuses on “being authentic and being myself, and being genuine”.

He added that one can “attach whatever labels and kind of roles that come on top of that” but if he wasn’t true to himself and the things he stands for, “it doesn’t matter who you are, it gets lost”.

He added, “I take my roles and my responsibilities seriously but, it’s important, like I said to you earlier you don’t feel they own you - you have to own them.”