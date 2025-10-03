Taylor Swift begins 'The Life Of A Showgirl' promo with jaw dropping ring moment

Taylor Swift lit up the set of The Graham Norton Show on Thursday as she began the promotion for her upcoming album The Life Of A Showgirl.

In official images released by the BBC, the pop icon looked glamorous in a sleek black halterneck dress while seated on the show’s trademark red sofa.

The Lover hitmaker's dazzling engagement ring from her fiance Travis Kelce immediately caught attention.

The sparkler, said to be worth between $700,000 and $1,000,000, shone brightly throughout the evening.

Taylor completed her striking look with her usual red lipstick and matching heels.

The Shake It Off singer appeared alongside Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson and Lewis Capaldi.

However, the music icon was all smiles during the lively taping, laughing warmly at Capaldi’s jokes.

Moreover, Taylor's episode is set to air on Friday October 3, coinciding with the release of her much-anticipated album.

This was just the start of the singer's busy schedule, as she lined up appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, while BBC Radio 1’s Greg James also hinted she would drop by his show.

The All Too Well singer revealed that she worked on her upcoming album during her Eras Tour, flying between shows and studio sessions despite being exhausted.

She described the process as exciting and said she was thrilled to collaborate again with Max Martin and Shellback.

Unlike her past records, this project does not include Jack Antonoff.

For the unversed, The Life Of A Showgirl has already broken records before release, becoming Spotify’s most pre saved album ever.