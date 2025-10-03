Denise Richards’ ex Aaron Phypers reveals ‘desperation’ amid divorce

Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers divorce: New details

Denise Richards’ estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, says he is facing serious financial struggles as their divorce continues to unfold.

In new court documents filed Wednesday and obtained by Page Six, Phypers revealed he is nearly out of options and on the verge of losing his home.

“I am out of money and financially desperate,” the 53-year-old wrote in a declaration to a California judge.

“I am about to be evicted from the residence in which I am living. My utilities (water, power, gas) have all been turned off already.”

Phypers claims he is being pushed out of the Calabasas home he once shared with Richards, noting that he owes half of $120,000 in unpaid rent, while Richards is responsible for the other half since her name is also on the lease.

Richards, 54, has previously argued that she moved out years ago, but her ex-husband countered that she left behind 15 rescue dogs and personal belongings, making her liable for the costs.

According to Phypers, Richards only recently returned to the home on September 15 to collect her things after a court allowed her access due to a potential restraining order conflict.

He further alleged that during her visit, she took his health treatment machine and a weight set.

Phypers said he was told by Richards’ father, Irv Richards, that she planned to sell the items for cash.

“I need that equipment in order to try to make a living and she is preventing me from doing so,” Phypers claimed, adding that without them he cannot generate income.

Beyond his immediate living expenses, Phypers told the court he needs $10,000 to cover his legal fees to finalize the divorce.

He also said he and Richards once shared millions in joint bank accounts and is now seeking access to $150,000 of those funds.

“There is a real danger of irreparable harm if I do not receive this, as I and my parents will be evicted and homeless with no funds to go anywhere,” he wrote.

Phypers also argued he contributed to Richards’ OnlyFans success, saying he deserves a share of the income.

Richards herself acknowledged his involvement during a 2022 SiriusXM interview, saying, “Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like.”

While Phypers is requesting access to the joint accounts to “survive, pay these debts, and be able to live safely like a normal person,” Richards filed her own documents on Thursday asking the court to deny his request.