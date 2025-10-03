'Peaky Blinders' sequel officially moving forward with multi season deal

Peaky Blinders fans were given exciting news as Netflix and the BBC confirmed a new sequel series.

The story will return with a fresh generation of the Shelby family at the center and has already been ordered for two seasons.

Created and written by Steven Knight, the new chapter was set in 1953 Britain during a period of change and recovery after World War II.

The plot revealed that Birmingham, heavily damaged by bombings, was being rebuilt from concrete and steel.

The struggle to control the city’s reconstruction turned into a fierce contest filled with both opportunity and danger, with the Shelby family once again deeply involved.

Each of the two seasons will feature six hour-long episodes and while the cast has not been announced yet, original star Cillian Murphy signed on as an executive producer, joining Knight and other key producers from Kudos, Garrison Drama, the BBC and Netflix.

Filming was planned to take place in Birmingham at Digbeth Loc Studios.

Steven Knight said he was thrilled to be announcing the project and promised that the story would remain rooted in Birmingham.

However, he explained that the new generation of Shelbys taken the lead and that it would be an intense and thrilling ride.

On top of the series announcement, fans were also looking forward to the upcoming Peaky Blinders film The Immortal Man.

Directed by Tom Harper and written by Knight, the film would star Murphy alongside Stephen Graham, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth and Barry Keoghan.

Scheduled for release in early 2026, it promised to continue directly from where the original series left off.