Sofía Vergara weighs in on her co-parenting bond with ex Joe Gonzalez

Sofía Vergara has recently revealed what it’s like co-parenting with ex-husband, Joe Gonzalez.

The Modern Family alum reflected on her cordial relationship with former husband over the years for their 34-year-old son, Manolo Vergara.

“He was my high school sweetheart,” said the 53-year-old in a new interview with US Weekly.

Sofia recalled they got divorced but they always remained good friends.

“He lived in Colombia, so it was difficult for him to see Manolo a lot, but he'd make the effort [and they'd] see each other at least once or twice a year,” explained the Griselda actress.

Gushing over Joe, Sofia mentioned, “He's always been there, and he has a great relationship with Manolo.”

In the joint interview with her son, Manolo, who added that despite the distance between him and his father, they hold a close bond with each other.

“We're totally cool. We don’t see each other as often because of the distance, but we do what we can,” stated Sofia’s son.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress also opened up about keeping a balance between work and personal life as a single mother.

“I had to travel a lot because of the entertainment business,” she reflected. “It wasn’t like an office nine-to-five job. Every month was a different schedule.”

However, Sofia praised Joe for giving support to her amid all parenting decisions.

“I didn’t have to deal with anyone telling me how to do things… His father trusted me, so that was really cool,” added the actress.