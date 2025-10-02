Finneas reveals one major thing he learned from proposing Claudia Sulewski

Finneas, who got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Claudia Sulewski on September 22, opened up about what the proposal taught him.

The Nobody Like U singer shared details about feeling nervous of his fiancé finding the engagement ring before the proposal.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, along with his Favors bandmate - singer and songwriter Ashe, the U Know What's Up crooner revealed that experience of proposing, "ate me alive."

"I mean, I'm very relieved that it happened," said Finneas. "I feel like it really taught me that I’m not cut out to rob banks or steal cars or something because I was keeping a joyous, happy secret for several weeks, and it ate me alive."

"And I was lying in bed at night thinking about where the ring was and her not finding … whatever it was," he added. "And this is a nice thing that I’m keeping secret."

Following their engagement, Sulewski announced the news on her Instagram account with caption, "Forever and ever 9.22."

The Favors musician, who is also Billie Eilish's brother and frequent collaborator, first met his now-fiancée, a YouTuber and actress on a dating app in 2018. Later, she quickly became his muse.

Previously, Finneas told BuzzFeed that on the day they met, within few hours he wrote a song named Claudia and sent her parts of the song that same night.