Shakira welcomes Bad Bunny back to Super Bowl Halftime stage

Bad Bunny to headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show

Bad Bunny got another famous name to the growing list of fans cheering him on ahead of his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance.

Shakira is the new celebrity to applaud for the Puerto Rican rapper’s milestone gig on one of the biggest stages in music.

Shortly after Apple Music's announcement on September 28 that the MONACO singer would be headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, February 8, the 48-year-old Colombian singer-songwriter took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate the news.

She reposted the official announcement video, which shows the King of Latin Trap sitting on a goal post with the sunset on a beach serving as the backdrop.

"Welcome back to the Super Bowl stage!" the Waka Waka hitmaker wrote, adding, "Aquí va mi gente latina!!" which translates into "Here go my Latin people."

For the unversed, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, previously performed at the 2020 Super Bowl alongside J Balvin as a guest for the show headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Lopez, 56, also expressed her excitement for Bad Bunny by sharing a picture of herself and the 31-year-old artist, who primarily perform in Spanish, on X.

"Now it's your turn !!!!! bori gang lets gooooo @sanbenito," she wrote.

In addition to Shakira and J.Lo, Bruno Mars, Adam Sandler and Jay Z also voiced their support for Bad Bunny’s historic win.