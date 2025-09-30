Taylor Swift fans spot cryptic detail in new teaser: 'definitely a clue'

Taylor Swift leaves a serial Easter Egg in all ‘Showgirl’ promo posts

Taylor Swift has been dropping one Easter Egg repeatedly in her promotional posts about her upcoming release, The Life of a Showgirl. Coincidence? Swifties think not.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has been insistent about the fact that her latest album is very compact, very structured, unlike her last album, The Tortured Poets Department, which had a total of 31 songs.

However, eagle-eyed Swifties have been suspicious of that statement, theorising that insisting on the fact might have been a cryptic clue as well.

Giving weight to fans’ theories, are Swift’s clues – one of which is seen on every post, an “exit” sign.

Swifties have spotted the sign in Taylor Nation’s video of behind-the-scenes seemingly from the 14-time-Grammy winner’s upcoming music video for The Fate of Ophelia, as well as one of the vinyl cover photoshoots, and now the latest teaser.

Soon after the video was posted, fans went wild and shared their theories on social media, with one writing, “The double exit sign is pointing to an encore I think. I do think it’s a double album.”

“The showgirl theme I know she said no extra tracks but you’re telling me there’s not an encore? Or after show party track?” echoed another.

“If you take the word EXIT upside down and place it in half it looks like LVII. Which still references Super Bowl. Which was the 57th when the chiefs beat the eagles,” chimed in a third.

While others shared their anxieties about TS12 being Swift’s “last album,” as they wrote, “I am pretty sure the exit sign isn't a sign she's going to retire, but my anxious brain can't handle the ‘what ifs’” and “My biggest fear is that this is her last album.”

Another was a little hopeful that, “This is her exit album (temporarily).”

Fortunately, fans don’t have to wait too long to get their questions answered as the Blank Space hitmaker will lift the curtain off of her clues in just a few days.