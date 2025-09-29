How Sarah Ferguson worked to pay off her multi million pounds debts

Sarah Ferguson's life has never been without controversies.

Over the past week, the Duchess of York has once again come under media scrutiny after emails she sent to Jeffrey Epstein in 2011 resurfaced.

In the messages, Fergie appeared to apologise to convicted sex offender for publicly disowning him, referring to him as her 'supreme friend.'

As a result, several charities have now distanced themselves from the Duchess, issuing public statements to severe ties. One close friend revealed that Sarah is 'going through hell.'

But this is not the only issue that has shadowed Fergie over the years. One longstanding controversy has been her mounting debt.

Now, royal biographer, Andrew Lownie, in his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, explores how the Duchess had debts exceeding £3.7 million by 1994. She became infamous for running up huge bills at stores like Harrods without paying.

In the chapter titled 'Paying the Debts,' Lownie notes that Sarah became the first royal to endorse a product on television.

'By February, it appeared Fergie still had a £1.6 million tax bill to clear, he writes.

'In April, she became a columnist for the New York Times syndication section, each was paid £5,000 an article.'

Lownie also recounts some of her high-profile social engagements, writing that she met golfer Tiger Woods, even inviting him to McNally's villa that summer.

According to the biography, Piers Morgan also mentioned in his diary a dinner he had with Fergie at the private London club.