Taylor Swift leaves pal Selena Gomez in tears with emotional wedding speech

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding turned into a night filled with music, love and famous faces, but it was Taylor Swift who stole the spotlight with her heartwarming words for the bride and groom.

The pop superstar, 35, gave a heartfelt speech at the reception that left her best friend in tears, according to People.

The California celebration was described by guests as magical and full of joy.

Swift was not the only star to honour the newlyweds, as Ed Sheeran, a longtime friend of Blanco, also spoke at the reception, while Gomez’s mother Mandy Teefey and stepfather Brian Teefey delivered touching tributes.

Blanco’s parents, Sandra and Andrew Levin, blessed the couple as well, making the evening deeply personal.

The night before, comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short gave a joint speech at the rehearsal dinner, setting the stage for a weekend of laughter and tears.

Guests revealed that the ceremony itself moved everyone, with Gomez and Blanco reading vows they written themselves.

“They wrote their own vows, which were both funny and sentimental,” an insider said.

At the reception, Grammy winner Mark Ronson kept the party alive as DJ, spinning tracks for a guest list that included Paris Hilton, SZA, Camila Cabello and Cara Delevingne.

“At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night,” one source shared.

One of the most emotional moments came as Gomez walked down the aisle with her father David Michael Cornett.

The music icon's mother later posted on Instagram, calling the wedding a fairytale and praising her daughter and new son-in-law as “the most kick a** couple I know.”

However, the Lover hitmaker stayed close to her bestie through the evening but left just after 11.30pm.

Taylor's three-car convoy headed to Santa Barbara airport, where she boarded her private plane bound for Missouri, hours before the big game.