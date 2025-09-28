Kelly Clarkson sparks speculations about bidding farewell to talk show

Kelly Clarkson rumoured to end her show after ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s death

Kelly Clarkson has faced some big life changes this year and is thought to be on the verge of some more as people think her talk show is coming to an end.

The 43-year-old television personality is reportedly rethinking her career priorities, and music seems to be more important for her than the talk show at the moment.

Clarkson, who is the first-ever winner of American Idol, wants to continue her legacy and return as the coach at The Voice.

The Stronger hitmaker skipped the show several times this year as she had to visit her ailing ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who passed away in August.

"Kelly's priorities are continuing to shift back toward music," an insider told RadarOnline, as she focuses on her children – River, 11, and Remington, 9, who used to spend equal time with their late father.

Despite the rumours of the show coming to an end after Blackstock’s death, it will be returning for a seventh season, but it is uncertain if it will be renewed for another season.

"Her enthusiasm for the show has been waning for a while now. Being a talk show host was never her passion. She's going to do another season [because] her deal on that show is highly favorable – and there's nothing wrong with making money," the insider continued.

Meanwhile, Clarkson is looking forward to appearing in The Voice season 29, as the source noted, "Music is the thing that keeps her going and it's the thing that makes her the happiest."