Princess Eugenie breaks silence with powerful message amid Sarah Ferguson scandal

Princess Eugenie has shared stunning images from her latest initiative, carried out in partnership with her sister, Princess Beatrice.

The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson made a much-anticipated public appearance- their first since renewed controversy surrounding their mother's past association with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

The scandal has gained fresh momentum after emails sent by the Duchess of York to Epstein in 2011 resurfaced. In the messages, Fergie appeared to apologise to Epstein for publicly disowning him as her supreme friend.

Now, Princess of York, 35 has taken to Instagram to share photos from an event she hosted during the United Nations General Assembly and NYC Climate Week, which runs from September 21 to 28.

Sharing photographs from New York on Thursday, Eugenie wrote: 'The Anti-Slavery Collective have been working on a project showing the connection between fake fashion and forced labour.

'I was very proud to host an event to coincide with UNGA and Climate Week to launch this exciting new project, and shine a light on this underreported human rights scandal.

'The Anti-Slavery Collective launched a new short film and hosted a roundtable for fashion insiders, re-seller platforms, designers, brands, behavioural scientists, fashions press, and illicit trade experts.

'This is only the beginning and I can't wait to see this project unfold!'

The post came just one day after Eugenie issued a detailed statement highlighting the scale of forced labour in the fashion industry-a subject she has long been passionate about through her co-founded organisation, The Anti Slavery Collective.