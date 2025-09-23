‘Transformers’, ‘G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero’ writer Ron Friedman dies

Ronald I. Friedman dies at 93

Ronald I. Friedman, the prolific television and film writer whose career spanned decades and included iconic projects like G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero and The Transformers: The Movie, has died.

He passed away on Sept. 15 from cardiopulmonary arrest at the Motion Picture and Television Fund in Woodland Hills. He was 93.

Born in West Virginia in 1932 and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Friedman studied architecture at Carnegie Mellon University before pursuing a career in entertainment.

Over the course of his career, he became a member of the Writers Guild of America and went on to create more than 700 hours of television content, leaving a lasting mark on both live-action and animated programming.

Friedman’s writing credits in live-action television were extensive, covering some of the most beloved series of the 1960s and 1970s.

He contributed to The Andy Griffith Show, Gilligan’s Island, Bewitched, The Odd Couple, and Happy Days, among many others.

His versatility as a writer also showed in his work on My Favorite Martian, Get Smart, I Dream of Jeannie, The Ghost and Mrs. Muir, The Partridge Family, The Good Guys, and That’s My Mama.

In 1966, Friedman earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for his work on The Danny Kaye Show. He continued to expand his portfolio with credits on shows such as Chico and the Man, Starsky and Hutch, The Fall Guy, and Fantasy Island.

Eventually, Friedman shifted his focus toward animated television, where he became a key creative voice in projects that defined a generation of fans.

He penned episodes of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero and the 1986 cult classic The Transformers: The Movie.

He also worked with Marvel on its 1990s animated shows, including Fantastic Four and Iron Man. His contributions extended to Warner Bros. Animation as well, writing for the hit series Taz-Mania, which ran from 1991 to 1995.

Friedman’s career bridged eras, mediums, and genres, showcasing his adaptability and creativity in storytelling.

He is survived by his wife, Val, and leaves behind a legacy of work that continues to entertain audiences across generations.