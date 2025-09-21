Kim Kardashian faces 'worst' fears after ex Kanye West’s new release

Kanye West reopens ex Kim Kardashian’s wounds with new film

Kim Kardashian seems to be reliving the trauma around her messy split after ex-husband Kanye West’s new documentary, In Whose Name, gave an unfiltered look into their “dark time.”

The 44-year-old socialite is reportedly hit with a deep fear as the documentary gets more and more popular, since the “perfect image” that she has built with hard work of so many years, is at risk.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s “biggest nightmare is having something that is deeply personal, like video footage, out there in the world that she has no control over,” an insider told The US Sun.

Kardashian has always had the control over what part of her life is made public as is does not even allow paparazzi pictures “she does not authorize or approve of being circulated, so obsessed is she with maintaining this perfect image."

However, this documentary has totally been in the hands of a third person – the director, Nico Ballesteros, with West’s coordination.

"At the time when the film director was doing all the footage, following Kanye around, it was a really dark time in her life. In the documentary footage, she’s a sobbing mess, the wife who gets shouted at and put in her place by Kanye, who gets ignored and walked out on,” the source continued.

They added, "Kim worked hard to spin the narrative around their messy marriage and divorce. This documentary tears that apart," referring to the former couple’s divorce which was finalised in 2022.