Dan Baldwin faces pressure on marriage during Holly Willoughby's career break

Holly Willoughby has enjoyed a Golden Girl status in the TV industry for about two decades.

However, previous 2 years had been tough on her career wise as she had to step down from ITV's This Morning on October 10,2023, stating she was making the decision for her and her family after 14 years entertaining the audience.

After leaving the day time show and following the cancellation of Dancing on Ice and Netflix's Celebrity Bear Hunt she was left without a hosting role in 21 years.

Now, it's been reported that Holly is secretly plotting a major comeback to screens with her TV producer Dan Baldwin.

An insider told The Sun: 'She and Dan both know she has what it takes to go solo in a primetime evening slot in a primetime evening slot, and they plan to make her biggest female presenter in the UK again.'

Sources close to the pair said how there had been 'pressure' on their marriage as Dan continued to flourish professionally during Holly's break.