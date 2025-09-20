 
Saturday September 20, 2025
Royals

Fashion Diva: Kate Middleton's masterclass outfits at a glance

Kate Middleton turned heads with her stunning fashion sense during Trump's visit

By Web Desk
September 20, 2025
Kate Middleton has once again reminded the world why she is known as one of the most stylish royals.

During a week packed with high-profile engagements, from state banquet to dignified ceremonies, the Princess of Wales delivered one breathtaking look after another.

Here’s a closer look at every outfit she wore that made her wardrobe choices so memorable.

Kate Middleton shines in maroon Emilia Wick stead ensemble

This modest elegance reflected a balance of diplomacy and style, perfect for welcoming international guests at Buckingham Palace.

Princess Kate dazzles in golden floral gown at state banquet

All eyes were on the mother-of-three as she stunned in a metallic floral gown paired with a sparkling tiara.

Future Queen's thoughtful autumn outfit alongside First Lady Melania Trump

Prince William’s wife opted for earthy autumn shades, showing her knack for marrying the season’s trends with timeless elegance — a masterclass in effortless diplomacy dressing.

Paying respects in modest black at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral

This outfit reminds fans of Catherine's ability to adapt her wardrobe to the tone of the occasion with dignity.