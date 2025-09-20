Fashion Diva: Kate Middleton's masterclass outfits at a glance

Kate Middleton has once again reminded the world why she is known as one of the most stylish royals.
During a week packed with high-profile engagements, from state banquet to dignified ceremonies, the Princess of Wales delivered one breathtaking look after another.
Here’s a closer look at every outfit she wore that made her wardrobe choices so memorable.
Kate Middleton shines in maroon Emilia Wick stead ensemble
This modest elegance reflected a balance of diplomacy and style, perfect for welcoming international guests at Buckingham Palace.
Princess Kate dazzles in golden floral gown at state banquet
All eyes were on the mother-of-three as she stunned in a metallic floral gown paired with a sparkling tiara.
Future Queen's thoughtful autumn outfit alongside First Lady Melania Trump
Prince William’s wife opted for earthy autumn shades, showing her knack for marrying the season’s trends with timeless elegance — a masterclass in effortless diplomacy dressing.
Paying respects in modest black at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral
This outfit reminds fans of Catherine's ability to adapt her wardrobe to the tone of the occasion with dignity.
Prince Edward, Sophie take leaf out of Charles, Diana book amid four-day Japan visit
Buckingham Palace left royal fans shock with Queen Camilla's health update earlier this week
Prince Harry feud with Prince William 'could be nearing its end' after King Charles meeting
Kate Middleton delivers secret message to Trump for key reason
The future King William and Queen Kate send powerful message to the world at key event
King Charles to revisit emotional location with Queen Camilla for key mission