Melania Trump goes viral for 'ignoring' Queen Camilla at UK State Banquet

U.S President Donald Trump and Melania Trump touched down in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, September 16, for their second-ever official state visit.

The couple was officially welcomed by Prince William, Princess Kate, and later received by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Several engagements took place throughout the two-day visit.

Now, the First Lady has become a topic o discussion on social media, after a clip shared on TikTok went viral.

In the video, many viewers claim she appeared to ignore Queen Camilla at the state banquet.

In the clip, Queen Camilla seems to be speaking to the First Lady, who is instead looking away and appears to be engaged in conversation with Prince William.

Since it's posting, the video has garnered over 2 million views, with royal fans quick to share their opinions

One person said: 'She is the Queen Consort who is the host. That's rude of her.' Another added: 'She has no class and is dressed so inappropriately.'

A third replied:' Poor Camilla, she's talking to her self.'

However, some people came to Melania's defense. One person wrote: 'She wasn't ignoring Queen Camilla, she was engaged in a conversation with somebody else.

Another said: 'People are so mean. It's not ignoring. Melania and Queen Camilla are just talking to another person who is sitting next to Melania.'