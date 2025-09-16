Duchess Sophie attends funeral solo as Prince Edward pays tribute from afar

The Duke of Edinburgh is currently in Papa New Guinea for royal engagements

Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh stepped out alone at Westminster Cathedral as the royal family gathered to bid farewell to the Duchess of Kent.

On Tuesday, September 16, the Duchess of Edinburgh was seen attending the royal funeral without her husband, Prince Edward, who remained overseas fulfilling royal duties.

Sophie arrived in a chic yet sombre ensemble — a long-sleeved black dress with a dropped-hem skirt and round neckline, paired with a delicate diamond brooch and what a large gray hat. The dramatic headpiece, adorned with floral details, was angled to one side and complemented her elegant updo.

While the 60-year-old royal joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales in mourning, Prince Edward quietly paid tribute from Papua New Guinea.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who flew in Sunday for an official four-day visit marking the country’s 50th anniversary of independence, presented new Regimental Colours to the First Royal Pacific Islands Regiment on behalf of His Majesty.

Following palace protocols, Edward wore a black armband during the ceremony in honour of the late duchess.

The couple will reunite later this month for their upcoming visit to Japan from September 18-23.