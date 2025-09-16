Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce party with friends as they announce marriage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated a special day with their close pals after the lovebirds left the world surprised with their wedding announcement.

A new, delightful photo of the renowned couple has been released on social media, sparking reactions from fans.

On September 14, Taylor stepped out with Travis to celebrate the early 30th birthday of his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes.

A picture, posted by Kane Brown on Instagram, showcased the newly engaged pair, beaming with joy ahead of their marriage and Taylor's album release, The Life of a Showgirl.

Apart from them, the image featured Kane with his wife, Katelyn and the birthday boy, Patrick, with his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

In the caption, Kane extended a birthday wish to Patrick, and the highlight of his note was a sweet nod to Taylor and Travis after the dreamy proposal.

He wrote, "Happy birthday Pat & congrats TT. Thanks for hosting us, Brit."

For the intimate party, Taylor was seen wearing a black-and-ivory plaid vest with a matching skirt and dark red platform heels. Whereas, the singer's fiancé donned a white T-shirt with dark blue short pants with a matching tie.

It is noteworthy that the internationally acclaimed pop singer and the sports figure announced their engagement on August 26.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they penned alongside the dreamy proposal photos.

Notably, Taylor and Travis also hinted at their future marriage plans while announcing their engagement.