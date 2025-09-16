Jake Gyllenhaal, Cate Blanchett face awkward run-in with Selena Gomez

Jake Gyllenhaal and Cate Blanchett turned an ordinary moment at the Emmy Awards into a viral highlight when they tried to dodge a photographer’s shot of Selena Gomez.

Selena, seated behind them with her fiancé Benny Blanco and co-star Steve Martin, was posing for a picture when the two actors realised they were in the frame.

In a hilarious effort, Jake and Cate leaned forward awkwardly in their seats to stay out of the shot.

However, the attempt quickly made them laughing uncontrollably, a moment captured on video and widely shared online.

Steve Martin, known for his sharp humour, added to the comedy by saying, “Can you drop down further?” His deadpan delivery made the situation even funnier, sending both Jake and Cate into more laughter.

Cate then cheekily raised her hand to block part of the Calm Down hitmaker's face, only to be scolded by someone off camera shouting.

"Hand’s in the way!” The playful moment kept everyone, including Selena, laughing.

Later in the evening, the music icon leaned over to give the actress and film producer a warm hug, showing that the lighthearted moment was all in good fun.

Benny, meanwhile, smiled calmly as the chaos unfolded around him.

Moreover, it was a big night for everyone involved, as Selena and Steve were nominated as executive producers for Only Murders in the Building in the best comedy series category, while Cate was up for outstanding lead actress for Disclaimer.

Although both lost their categories, their Emmy night antics ensured they remained the center of attention online.