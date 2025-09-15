Duke of Kent leads family in private farewell to his beloved Duchess

Duke of Kent steps forward at wife’s private funeral rites

The Duke of Kent has been seen in public for the first time since the passing of his beloved wife, Katharine, Duchess of Kent, who died at the age of 92.

Supported closely by his family, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin stood in quiet dignity as the Duchess’s coffin made its journey from Kensington Palace to Westminster Cathedral on Monday.

The occasion marked the beginning of a series of private funeral rites, held on the eve of the Duchess’s requiem mass.

In a touching tribute to her lifelong ties with the armed forces, a military piper from The Royal Dragoon Guards the regiment she had proudly supported as Deputy Colonel-in-Chief since 1992 led the solemn procession.

Members of the regiment also served as pallbearers, carrying the coffin into the cathedral with ceremonial precision.

Once inside Westminster Cathedral, the coffin was placed in the Chapel of the Blessed Virgin Mary, where it will rest overnight.

The Duke’s siblings, Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra, were already seated inside, ready to join the family in the rites of farewell.

The service included the traditional Rite of Reception, during which the coffin was sprinkled with holy water, as well as Vespers, an evening prayer service rich in hymns and music.

These sacred moments offered the Duchess’s loved ones a chance for reflection, remembrance, and prayer ahead of Tuesday’s funeral service.