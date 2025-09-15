Andrew awaits Trump in Windsor as secret Epstein emails 'could destroy him'

Prince Andrew was spotted keeping close to Windsor Castle just hours before Donald Trump’s much-anticipated state visit as the duo continue to be embroiled in the Epstein scandal.
The Duke of York was spotted driving around Windsor Estate on Monday, September 15, according to the Daily Mail. The publication reported that the disgraced younger brother of King Charles III looked “pensive” as he stared out the window of a car.
Andrew’s sighting came as King Charles and Queen Camilla prepared to host the former U.S. President and First Lady for their second state visit from September 16-19.
However, the visit is already off to a bad start, with a magnifying glass on both Andrew and Trump’s connections with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. His Royal Highness is reported to be “dismayed” by the “unwelcome distraction,” especially following Lord Mandelson’s sacking.
Moreover, it was recently reported that the U.S. Congress is reviewing “incriminating” emails between Andrew and the late convict.
“If you think what’s happened to Peter Mandelson is bad then you have no idea what will happen when the Andrew emails are released. They are embarrassing and incriminating and he could be destroyed,” an insider told the Daily Mail.
The public outcry ahead of Trump’s state visit has been loud. Around the same time as Andrew’s spotting in the estate, a “tennis court” sized banner depicting an infamous photo of Trump and Epstein was placed on the King’s doorstep in Windsor.
