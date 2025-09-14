Prince Edward jets to Papua New Guinea after King Charles approval

King Charles is officially sending his younger brother, Prince Edward, to represent him for an important assignment while the royal family stays in UK for key family event.

Buckingham Palace announced last month that the Duke of Edinburgh will carry out a major overseas visit to Papua New Guinea from 14 to 17 September. Edward is expected to mark the country’s 50th anniversary of independence from Australia.

The overseas visit is continuing as per schedule despite a tragic setback for the royal family, as the Duchess of Kent passed away earlier this month at age 92. The funeral is expected to be held on September 16, which Edward will be missing out on.

As the royal family will grieve the late Katharine at the first Catholic ceremony in modern British monarchy, Edward will be taking part in various engagements on behalf of King Charles.

During the Independence Day event, there will a dawn flag-raising ceremony and a State Dinner. There will be a segment in which Edward will present new Regimental Colours to the First Royal Pacific Islands Regiment, and awarding 50th Independence Anniversary Medals on behalf of the King to citizens who have made significant contributions to the nation.

The Duke will also open the new National Court Complex and meet local communities in Port Moresby.

Following the four-day visit, Edward will once again be flying off to Japan, this time accompanied by his wife, Duchess Sophie, from 18 to 22 September.