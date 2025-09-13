Lenny Kravitz gives rare approval after meeting Harry Styles

Lenny Kravitz breaks silence on Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz romance

Lenny Kravitz appeared to give his blessing to daughter Zoe Kravitz’s new relationship with music icon Harry Styles after the trio enjoyed a lunch together in New York.

The 61 year old rocker joined Zoe, 36, and Harry, 31, at Sant Ambroeus in Manhattan’s SoHo, where the group was spotted sharing laughs and enjoying each other’s company.

According to friends, Lenny, who has always been protective of Zoe, seemed to genuinely like Harry and walked away impressed.

“Friends of Lenny say he is very protective of Zoe, but it really seemed like he enjoyed meeting Harry. From what people could tell, he thought Harry was polite, down to earth and genuinely interested in getting to know the family,” a source told PEOPLE.

Insiders added that Lenny especially appreciated the One Direction's former singer sense of humour and the way he kept the mood light.

However, for someone as private as Lenny, that comfort level was seen as a strong sign of approval.

“Lenny's not the type to rave, but the vibe was that he was comfortable with Harry and for Lenny, that says a lot,” the insider explained.

Romace between Zoe and Harry began making headlines last month when the pair were spotted on a romantic walk in Rome.

Since then, the love birds traveled together and spent time in New York, showing no signs of slowing down.

For the unversed, Harry’s last serious relationship was with actress Taylor Russell, who he split from in May 2024.

Whereas, Zoe previously divorced Karl Glusman in 2021 and ended her engagement to Channing Tatum in October 2024.